WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A DuBois man is behind bars following a high-speed pursuit in Winslow Township that police say ended when an officer used a specialized maneuver to spin the suspect vehicle off the road.

Cpl. Eric Stuby of the Pennsylvania State Police filed the following charges against 22-year-old Robert David Wertman:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Flight to Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (10 counts)

Windshield Obstructions and Wipers — Improper Sun Screening, Summary (two counts)

Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic — Single, Summary

Turning Movements and Required Signals — General Rule, Summary (five counts)

Maximum Speed Limits — Other Locations, Summary

Careless Driving — General Rule, Summary

Reckless Driving, Summary

Passing on Left Unsafe, Summary

Driving While Operating Privileges Suspended or Revoked — DUI/ARD Intoxicated 1st Offense, Summary

Operating Vehicle w/o Valid Inspection — Display of Unauthorized Certificate of Inspection, Summary

Operating Vehicle w/o Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

According to the complaint, the incident began around 11:23 a.m. on March 10, while Cpl. Stuby was on stationary patrol on Reynoldsville Sykesville Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. The officer saw a silver Ford Focus with dark window tint and no driver’s side mirror, the complaint notes. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated through a church parking lot and fled at a high rate of speed, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the vehicle exceeded 75 mph in a 55 mph zone and traveled in the wrong lane multiple times. The officer used a Precision Immobilization Technique to stop the car as it slowed near Route 322, the complaint indicates.

Wertman was the only person in the car, the complaint notes. According to the complaint, Wertman admitted he fled because he had active warrants and drug paraphernalia. The officer noted that Wertman appeared sluggish and had constricted pupils. Wertman told the officer he had injected methamphetamine earlier that day, the complaint states.

A search of the vehicle found a magnetic box containing used needles and spoons, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, Wertman also had a false inspection sticker on the windshield. His license was already suspended for a previous DUI, the complaint notes.

Wertman is currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail after being unable to post $5,000 bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 10:15 a.m. before Judge Inzana.

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