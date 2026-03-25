YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State police recently investigated a hit-and-run crash that occurred in a Walmart parking lot in Jefferson County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around 5:12 p.m. on March 22 in the parking lot of the Punxsutawney Walmart in Young Township.

Police say a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 was negotiating a left curve after a stop sign when the driver, a 16-year-old from Punxsutawney, made an improper turn, striking a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 80-year-old Jane W. Crossley, of Sprankle Mills, that had stopped at the sign.

Following the collision, the teen driver failed to stop and fled the scene, according to the report.

The Dodge was later located and found to have no damage, while the Chevrolet sustained minor damage.

Police said no injuries were observed or reported, to either driver, as well as Crossley’s passenger, Samuel M. Crossley, 81, of Sprankle Mills.

According to the report, the teen driver was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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