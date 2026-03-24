Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 24.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.93/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 78.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 72.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 27.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.227 per gallon, the highest level since November 24, 2022.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.06/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.53/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.06/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.53/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 24.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g today. The national average is up 98.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 84.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

March 23, 2025: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

March 23, 2024: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 23, 2023: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

March 23, 2022: $4.31/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)

March 23, 2021: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.92/g, up 22.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.69/g.

Hagerstown- $3.76/g, up 33.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/g.

York- $3.91/g, up 20.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.70/g.

“Gas prices continued to rise nationwide over the last week as seasonal factors, combined with ongoing supply concerns tied to the continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, pushed both gasoline and diesel prices sharply higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It now appears increasingly likely that the national average price of gasoline will reach the $4-per-gallon mark—potentially as early as this week—for the first time since 2022, while diesel prices are surging to multi-year highs, with some markets nearing record territory. There are few signs of stabilization so far, as global oil prices continue to climb and early indications suggest consumers may begin to pull back in response to the rapid pace of increases.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.