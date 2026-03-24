PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — State officials have invested $6 million over the last two years to provide free period products for students across Pennsylvania, with a new proposal to spend $3 million more in the 2026 to 2027 budget.

One in four students struggles to pay for period products, according to state data. Statistics show that 23% of students miss class because they lack the hygiene products they need. The initiative can help more than 650,000 girls in Pennsylvania schools stay in the classroom.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen visited Sterrett Classical Academy in Pittsburgh on Monday. Bogen stated that free products help students focus on their education. “Free period products in schools help students have peace of mind,” Bogen said.

Funding is distributed to more than 750 school districts, intermediate units, and charter schools. Qualifying school entities receive money at a rate of $1.79 per student. Schools can opt out of the grant funding if they choose.

Sterrett Principal Dr. Michele Holly said the supplies help students show up ready to learn. “For some of our students, having reliable access to hygiene products, including period products, can make the difference between coming to school or staying home,” Holly said.

Student Sanaa Jackson said people should be comfortable in their own bodies. “No one should ever be afraid to ask, or speak up, about having their period,” Jackson said.

According to the Department of Health, limited access to health resources keeps a quarter of Pennsylvania students on the sidelines for one week every month. State officials described the investment as a down payment for the future of the state. Schools should consider privacy and access when making products available to students.

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