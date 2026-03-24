BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) — An Indiana County man was cited with a traffic violation following a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Bell Township, Clearfield County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the crash occurred around 7:19 p.m. on March 1, at the intersection of State Route 36 and State Route 219 in Bell Township.

Police say a 2008 Ford Edge, driven by 39-year-old Steven J. Oswalt, of Indiana, was traveling south on Route 36 when Oswalt failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection.

The vehicle then struck the passenger side of a 2010 Ford Focus, driven by 22-year-old Scott D. Condon, of Grampian, who was traveling west on Route 219.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, and the Ford Focus was towed from the scene by Scott’s Auto Towing. The driver of the Ford Edge made arrangements to have his vehicle removed.

Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Both drivers as well as a passenger in Condon’s vehicle, April M. Boucher, 39, of Heilwood, were all using seat belts.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Mahaffey Fire Department and Scott’s Auto Towing.

Oswalt was cited for failure to drive at a safe speed, according to police.

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