HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking residents to weigh in on its winter operations through a statewide online survey now open to the public.

The survey, available through April 14, is part of PennDOT’s annual effort to gather feedback on how well it maintained roads during the winter season.

“I’m incredibly proud of how the PennDOT team met the mission across Pennsylvania this season, working around the clock to keep people and goods moving,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “The public’s input through this annual survey helps us review perceptions and knowledge of our operations, while we also look for public information opportunities.”

The survey takes about five minutes to complete and includes 17 questions focused on:

Expectations for how quickly roads become safe and passable

Snow-removal priorities across different road types

Overall satisfaction with PennDOT’s winter services

Participants are also asked how they receive roadway information and whether they use 511PA, the state’s traveler information system.

During winter months, 511PA provides not only traffic and incident updates, but also:

Real-time plow truck locations

Winter roadway conditions

Travel alerts and forecasts

PennDOT officials say the feedback helps guide improvements and better inform the public about winter operations in future seasons.

The survey is anonymous and open to all Pennsylvania residents.

Residents can find the survey here.

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