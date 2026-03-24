HARRISBURG- Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity remin PeDSnnsylvanians that Treasury’s next online unclaimed property auction takes place Wednesday, March 25 with more than 4,000 items on the auction block, including jewelry, coins and precious metals.

“Our goal is always to get every item in our care back into the hands of its rightful owner,” Treasurer Garrity said. “But some items do occasionally find their way to auction after three or more years, so we can make room for new unclaimed property in our vault.”

Every sale at auction is documented and proceeds remain available for the rightful owner to claim no matter how much time passes.

Some select items of interest in this week’s auction include:20g fine gold ingot, etc.;

South Africa 1 ozt gold Krugerrand;

Cultured pearl necklace and bracelet with 14K and ruby clasps;

18K yellow gold Lover’s Eye pendant with 15 round diamonds, etc.;

Two 22K yellow gold bracelets;

22K yellow gold cufflinks;

18K yellow gold bracelet with 24 round diamonds, and 24 round sapphires, with a pair of Anthony Lent 18K gold earrings with 24 round diamonds, 2.45 dwt.;

American Eagle gold coin set;

20 Wallace sterling silver wine cups; and

A sterling silver tea service.

Images and video of featured items can be found here.

Pook & Pook of Downingtown is Treasury’s auction partner. To bid on items, register on their website, pookandpook.com. Items listed for auction are subject to change prior to the auction if new information regarding an item’s authenticity, estimated value or other discrepancies are discovered. Treasury employees and immediate family members are prohibited from bidding.

“Pook & Pook is so excited for our first Coins & Jewelry Auction of 2026,” said Deirdre Pook Magarelli, President of Pook & Pook. “Treasures abound in this incredible collection of coins, jewelry and more. We are so delighted with our continued partnership with the hard-working team from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department as it enters its tenth year!”

Tangible unclaimed property, like jewelry and collectibles, comes to Treasury most often as the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes. Unclaimed property is also financial assets such as dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, stocks, insurance policies and more.

More than one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed some of the more than $5 billion of unclaimed property in Treasury’s care. The average claim is worth over $1,000.

Treasurer Garrity has returned more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to Pennsylvanians, businesses, nonprofit organizations and local government agencies.

To search for unclaimed property, visit patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.