REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A DuBois man faces felony theft charges after state police alleged he stole over $8,000 in catalytic converters and diesel fuel from his employer.

According to court records, 40-year-old Eric James Shaffer faces the following charges, all third-degree felonies:

Theft of a Catalytic Converter — $1,000+

Theft by Unlawful Taking — Moveable Property

Receiving Stolen Property

Theft of Secondary Metal

The Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges on Monday, March 23, following an investigation at Wells Auto Wreckers in Winslow Township.

The criminal complaint states an owner of the business reported the thefts in November 2025. Owners told police they suspected Shaffer of taking scrap metal for several months. An employee reportedly saw Shaffer place two catalytic converters into his red Ford pickup truck on November 14.

Police say Shaffer worked for the business for about three years. The affidavit states Shaffer was responsible for processing vehicles and removing valuable parts. The complaint alleges Shaffer would cut the parts off during the day and load them into his truck after other employees left the property.

According to the affidavit, surveillance footage from January shows Shaffer filling jugs with 20 gallons of off-road diesel fuel and placing them in his vehicle. Other footage reportedly shows him loading a catalytic converter from a 2006 Subaru Impreza into his truck bed at closing time.

The complaint alleges investigators contacted a recycling center in Scranton that Shaffer reportedly visited. The center provided records showing Shaffer sold 56 catalytic converters between August 2025 and February 2026. Police say Shaffer received $8,261 in cash for the items.

According to the affidavit, state police matched the serial numbers on the recycling center receipts to the missing inventory from the auto yard. Shaffer was previously arrested in February for a separate theft at the same location and was held in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana

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