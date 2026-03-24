HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission reported an increase in deer harvest numbers across the state for the 2025-26 hunting seasons, with totals rising about 6 percent compared to the previous year.

According to the Game Commission, hunters harvested an estimated 505,600 deer statewide, including 185,310 antlered and 320,290 antlerless deer. That marks an increase from the 2024-25 total of 476,880 deer.

Officials said the increase was driven by gains in both antlered and antlerless harvests, with antlered deer up about 9 percent over the three-year average and antlerless harvests up roughly 17 percent.

Game Commission officials noted that the rise in antlerless harvests was intentional in many areas, as wildlife managers work to reduce deer populations where they are impacting forest health or where Chronic Wasting Disease is present.

“Deer are one species that can impact the composition of their own environment,” said Executive Director Steve Smith, emphasizing the role hunters play in maintaining ecological balance.

Local WMU Breakdown

In western and north-central Pennsylvania, harvest numbers varied across key Wildlife Management Units (WMUs):

WMU 1A: 10,000 antlered and 15,800 antlerless

WMU 1B: 11,100 antlered and 17,600 antlerless

WMU 2D: 15,000 antlered and 27,300 antlerless

WMU 2E: 7,700 antlered and 12,500 antlerless

WMU 2F: 10,800 antlered and 15,700 antlerless

Compared to the previous season, some units saw increases in antlered harvests, particularly WMUs 1A, 1B, and 2D, while antlerless harvests declined in several areas, including WMUs 2D, 2E, and 2F.

Season and Hunter Success

The regular statewide firearms season once again accounted for the largest portion of the harvest, totaling 299,230 deer, while archery hunters harvested 182,190 deer and muzzleloader hunters accounted for 24,180 deer.

Hunter success also remained strong. About 29 percent of hunters harvested an antlered deer, the highest rate since at least 2007, and most of those bucks were at least 2.5 years old.

Meanwhile, about 25 percent of antlerless licenses resulted in a harvest, consistent with recent years.

To see a full list of numbers throughout the state in each WMU, click here.

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