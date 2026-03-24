SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A fire that damaged an outbuilding in Jefferson County on March 22 has been ruled accidental, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit.

The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. along Sawmill Drive in Snyder Township.

According to police, the fire caused significant damage to the structure, prompting an investigation into its origin and cause.

The Fire Marshal Unit reported that the fire was ultimately determined to be accidental.

Officials estimated the total damage at approximately $200,000.

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