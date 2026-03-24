Abraxas, located in Marienville, PA, is seeking a Registered Nurse.
The Registered Nurse (RN) position works closely with designated care teams which may include Counselors, Therapists, Case Managers, Direct Support Professionals, Physicians/Psychiatrists, and program administrators to plan and implement care, including patient education, care management, triage, medication reconciliation, and other duties.
Position: Registered Nurse
Location: Abraxas I, 165 Abraxas Rd., Marienville, PA 16239
Salary: $65.00 Hourly
Job Type: Part-Time
Shift: Varies
Benefits & Perks
We provide a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind, and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.
- Free Meals
- Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance
- Flexible Spending Accounts
- Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance
- 401(k)
- Life Assistance Program (LAP)
- Tuition Assistance Program
- Paid Time Off (PTO)
- Paid Holidays
- Paid Training
- Advancement Opportunities
Primary Responsibilities
- Make appropriate referrals to the contracted physician(s) and other medical agencies or practitioners.
- Perform the required nursing assessments for clients and develop the medical portion of the treatment plan.
- Provide direct patient care by observing, assessing, and recording symptoms, reactions, and progress; assisting physicians during treatments and examinations; and assisting in the rehabilitation of patients.
- Promote good health habits, proper hygiene, and good nutrition with all clients.
- Ensure patient safety, including reporting of incidents and medication errors.
- Control and maintain adequate inventory of drugs and medical supplies.
Minimum Requirements
- Current licensure as a Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania.
- Ability to self-start, work independently, and adhere to timelines on a consistent basis with minimal supervision.
- Ability to participate and maintain Safe Crisis Management (SCM) certification.
- At least twenty-one (21) years of age.
- Driver’s License.
- Physical exam that includes TB and drug testing.
- Criminal clearances (State Police, FBI, and State Child Abuse Clearances).
- Satisfactory completion of background screening and applicable pre-employment checks, including but not limited to employment and/or personal reference and driving records.
Equal Opportunity Employer
Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you.
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Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/03/24/featured-local-job-registered-nurse-rn-174174/