Abraxas, located in Marienville, PA, is seeking a Registered Nurse.

The Registered Nurse (RN) position works closely with designated care teams which may include Counselors, Therapists, Case Managers, Direct Support Professionals, Physicians/Psychiatrists, and program administrators to plan and implement care, including patient education, care management, triage, medication reconciliation, and other duties.

Position: Registered Nurse

Location: Abraxas I, 165 Abraxas Rd., Marienville, PA 16239

Salary: $65.00 Hourly

Job Type: Part-Time

Shift: Varies

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Benefits & Perks

We provide a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind, and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Free Meals

Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

401(k)

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO)

Paid Holidays

Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

Primary Responsibilities

Make appropriate referrals to the contracted physician(s) and other medical agencies or practitioners.

Perform the required nursing assessments for clients and develop the medical portion of the treatment plan.

Provide direct patient care by observing, assessing, and recording symptoms, reactions, and progress; assisting physicians during treatments and examinations; and assisting in the rehabilitation of patients.

Promote good health habits, proper hygiene, and good nutrition with all clients.

Ensure patient safety, including reporting of incidents and medication errors.

Control and maintain adequate inventory of drugs and medical supplies.

Minimum Requirements

Current licensure as a Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania.

Ability to self-start, work independently, and adhere to timelines on a consistent basis with minimal supervision.

Ability to participate and maintain Safe Crisis Management (SCM) certification.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Driver’s License.

Physical exam that includes TB and drug testing.

Criminal clearances (State Police, FBI, and State Child Abuse Clearances).

Satisfactory completion of background screening and applicable pre-employment checks, including but not limited to employment and/or personal reference and driving records.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you.

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