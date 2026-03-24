DuBOIS – Two people accused of stealing a car from a Sheetz parking lot, waived their rights to preliminary hearings Friday during centralized court at District Judge David Meholick’s office.

Johnathan F. Rivera, 34, whose address on the affidavit is DuBois, is charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He was released after his bail was lowered from $150,000, monetary to $150,000, unsecured.

Victoria Rose Lanese, 32, Pittsburgh is charged with felony theft by unlawful taking. She is being held in the county jail on $50,000, monetary bail.

Their cases now move on to the court of common pleas for further disposition.

The charges stem from an incident at the Sheetz store on East DuBois Avenue on March 11 at approximately 9:42 p.m. when Rivera allegedly got out of a vehicle driven by Lanese, and entered another vehicle which was running and unlocked. He then drove away with Lanese following.

The criminal complaint details how the victim called police after she exited the store to find her vehicle gone. She explained that she parked her 2013 Chevrolet Traverse in front of the store, went inside and exited only seven minutes later. She confirmed no one had permission to drive her vehicle which she said was worth $13,000.

The surveillance video from the store showed a silver Subaru Impreza pull into the parking lot. A man exited the passenger seat, walked around the Traverse, walked up to the front doors of the store, looked inside, and stepped in front of the front doors for a second, before exiting.

He then reportedly walked over to the driver’s side of the Traverse and got inside it. He backed the vehicle up and drove away.

The driver of the Subaru, later identified as Lanese, exited her vehicle and entered the store, walked around but didn’t purchase anything and then left the store. She walked back to her vehicle and was still inside when police arrived. Because they were not aware at that time of her involvement, she was able to drive away.

The stolen vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center database and a BOLO was sent out.

On March 12 the vehicle’s information was entered into the camera system and it was seen going through a traffic light at the intersection of Slab Run and Rich Highway at 3:38 a.m. on that same date. The silver Subaru was traveling directly behind it. They turned onto Interstate 80 and headed east.

At 2:00 p.m. on March 12, while on patrol, an officer saw the silver Impreza and began following the car. After additional units responded, they made a traffic stop on it. The driver was Lanese and a man was with her who would not speak or provide his name.

When questioned, she admitted to being at the Sheetz store with a male who got out of her car, but never got back into it. She agreed to a search of the vehicle.

Officers noted in the report that there was an odor of marijuana in the vehicle. Lanese said she did not have a medical marijuana card and there was a small amount of marijuana in the car.

A small brown marijuana cigarette was located in the driver door. Officers found a water bill in the right front passenger door with the victim’s name on it. They then applied for a search warrant.

Both Lanese and the man were searched and transported to the DuBois City Police Department. A set of keys later confirmed to belong to the stolen car, were reportedly found in the man’s sweatshirt pocket.

The man, who had continued to refuse to identify himself, was live scanned and identified to be Rivera from Pittsburgh who had numerous arrest and bench warrants out of Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties.

The Subaru which had been towed to the police station was searched after a warrant was approved. Police found the camouflage jacket/sweatshirt Lanese was wearing at the time of the incident and numerous items including letters and bills with the name of the victim on them. These items had been inside the Traverse when it was stolen, according to the report.