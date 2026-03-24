CLEARFIELD – A Northern Cambria man accused of stealing from a drilling rig waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.

David J. Mikitko Jr., 52, is charged with felony conspiracy/burglary and conspiracy/criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor conspiracy/theft, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of crime, two counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence in connection with his actions on Nov. 23 near Cresswood Drive in Lawrence Township.

The case now moves on to the county court. His bail was set at $50,000, unsecured.

In January, his co-defendant Randy Wilson Bertuzzi, 46, had a preliminary hearing on similar charges with District Judge Mike Morris ruling all charges be sent on to the court of common pleas for further disposition. Bertuzzi is being held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 11:48 p.m., police found a truck parked alongside the westbound lane of the Clearfield-Shawville Highway several feet from the Cresswood Drive intersection.

The vehicle had a license plate that was obscured by a rag. Inside the vehicle, the officer could see numerous torch style lighters, a pill bottle with a white crystal substance, and numerous cell phones. Various items were in the back seat and the bed of the truck was completely covered.

After he removed the rag, the officer found the vehicle to be registered to Mikitko.

In a related investigation employees of the company that owns the drilling equipment had reported a burglary sometime overnight between Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.

The officer cleared the area and conducted surveillance on the truck. About an hour later, two men exited the woods near the direction of the equipment. They walked around and then got into the truck. The truck did a U-turn and began traveling east before stopping at the Sapp Brothers Truck Stop. At this point, the officer noticed the rag was again blocking the license plate and conducted a traffic stop.

The bed of the truck was now partially visible. In it, the officer saw two large industrial sized bolts over six inches in length, a bag of hand tools and a bolt/wire cutter type hand tool with fresh metal shavings on the cutting end, according to the criminal complaint.

Because there was a large amount of condensation on the windows, the officer asked the driver, later identified as Mikitko, to open the door which he did.

In the report the officer noted that Mikitko was wet and muddy from his waist area to his boots.

When asked about the license plate, he claimed “my buddy is playing a joke on me I guess.”

Mikitko denied being at the drilling rigs. He was detained and placed in handcuffs.

The front seat passenger, Bertuzzi, was also wet and muddy. On the floor near Bertuzzi’s feet was a smoking device with a white substance in it that was consistent with methamphetamine. He was also taken into custody.

When questioned, Bertuzzi said he had walked from Sheetz after getting into a fight with his girlfriend and Mikitko had picked him up. He said he was wet and muddy because he was working earlier. He admitted that he was near the drilling rigs the other day and there was “some dude over there.”

“Bertuzzi repeatedly changed the subject and avoided talking about the subject at hand,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Mikitko said they were in the woods, relieving themselves but Bertuzzi went a different way but didn’t know why they left each other.

He explained that he got the tools from a local store and said the large bolts were from work. He did not consent to a search of the vehicle.

The officer noticed that Mikitko’s eyes were blood shot and watery and his pupils dilated. When he searched him, he reportedly found a bag of a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.

Mitkitko admitted to using methamphetamine two hours earlier, police said.

The vehicle was towed to the police barracks.

Two other officers searched the area near the drilling rigs and found several storage containers with open doors and wire which appeared to be freshly cut.

After a search warrant was obtained, police searched the vehicle and found a bundle of large zip ties, six screwdrivers, two large bolts, and a crimping type tool, all later confirmed to be taken from the drilling rig site. Inside a bag they found cutting tools.

The owners of the drilling equipment verified that their employees did not cut the wire on the property. They provided photos of a quantity of cut large diameter cable piled next to a bushy area. Another photo shows a camp where the cable was removed and the area near there which had brush cut to allow access the area.

In addition, police located in the vehicle 3.547 grams of methamphetamine, 0.20 grams cocaine 0.65 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.