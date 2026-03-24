JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Brookville Police recently responded to a report of a man blowing debris into his neighbor’s yard, while state police cited two juveniles for alleged disorderly conduct.

A Brookville man is facing several charges following a series of incidents involving debris being blown into a neighboring property, according to Brookville Borough Police. Police said the incidents occurred on Hastings Street on multiple dates, including February 25, March 4, and March 6. According to the report, a 33-year-old man allegedly used equipment to blow leaves, gravel, and debris from his yard into a neighboring property. Police said the man also used obscene language during one of the incidents and was previously warned about burning garbage in the borough. Video evidence reportedly showed the debris being blown into the neighboring yard. Charges were filed for criminal mischief, trespass, harassment, disorderly conduct, and scattering rubbish.

PSP Punxsutawney responded to a disorderly conduct incident in Indiana County. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on March 9 near the intersection of First Street and Central Street in Canoe Township. According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers received a report that known juvenile males were throwing gum balls at homes in the area. An investigation determined the juveniles threw hard gum balls at multiple residences for no legitimate reason. Police said two boys, ages 10 and 11, both from Rossiter, were involved in the incident.

The post Brookville Man Facing Multiple Charges After Reportedly Blowing Debris Into Neighbor’s Yard appeared first on exploreJefferson.