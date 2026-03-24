JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are 22 cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.957 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationwide Trends:

Spring has begun, and prices at the pump have continued to climb. Today’s national average ($3.95) is 24 cents higher than last week and $1.02 higher than last month. The impact from the Iran situation combined with seasonal increases are main contributors of the price increases.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 9.24 million b/d to 8.72 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 249.5 million barrels to 244.0 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate rose 11 cents to settle at $96.32 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 6.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 449.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 1% below the five-year average for this time of year. The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained the same this past week at 41 cents.

Western Pennsylvania Averages

Today: $3.957

One Week Ago: $3.733

One Year Ago: $3.374

Record Price Date: 6/13/2022

Record Price: $5.029

Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $3.846 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $3.953. The average in Clearfield County is $3.943.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline today in various areas:

$3.978 Altoona

$3.973 Beaver

$3.910 Bradford

$3.765 Brookville

$3.974 Butler

$3.955 Clarion

$3.875 DuBois

$3.957 Erie

$3.989 Greensburg

$3.993 Indiana

$3.966 Jeannette

$3.964 Kittanning

$3.988 Latrobe

$3.992 Meadville

$3.980 Mercer

$3.946 New Castle

$3.970 New Kensington

$3.999 Oil City

$3.950 Pittsburgh

$3.979 Sharon

$3.968 Uniontown

$3.988 Warren

$3.970 Washington

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($5.79), Washington ($5.27), Hawaii ($5.23), Oregon ($4.85), Nevada ($4.80), Arizona ($4.54), Alaska ($4.52), Illinois ($4.17), Idaho ($4.12), and District of Columbia ($4.07).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Oklahoma ($3.25), Kansas ($3.24), Iowa ($3.31),Nebraska ($3.37), South Dakota ($3.38), Arkansas ($3.40), North Dakota ($3.41), Missouri ($3.43), Minnesota ($3.44), and Mississippi ($3.55).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (53 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), Alaska (50 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), South Carolina (46 cents), California (45 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), and Idaho (43 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (29 cents), Missouri (31 cents), Utah (33 cents), Maryland (33 cents), Nebraska (33 cents), Iowa (34 cents), Vermont (34 cents), South Dakota (34 cents), Delaware (36 cents), and Colorado (38 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

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