UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County man is facing felony charges after he reportedly shut off natural gas service to four homes during a contractual payment dispute in Union Township.

According to the court records, Pennsylvania State Police at Punxsutawney charged 41-year-old Clinton Brady Stout, of Corsica, with the following offenses on March 2:

Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3

Criminal Mischief — Tamper, Felony 3

Criminal Mischief — Deception/Threat, Felony 3

Diversion of Services, Felony 3

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

A criminal complaint stated that the incident occurred on January 8 at a gas line metering station on McGill Road. According to the complaint, an individual intentionally closed a gas line shutoff valve approximately one quarter mile south of Monrean Road. The shutoff interrupted natural gas distribution to four residences serviced by Sigel Gas, LLC, depriving those customers of gas service and heat, the complaint stated.

The owner of the gas company told police that he found a company lock had been cut and removed from the valve. A different lock that did not belong to the company was placed on the valve while it was in the closed position, according to the affidavit.

The complaint said the unauthorized shutoff created a dangerous condition. The gas company owner explained that the action allowed gas to drain from one side of the pipeline while causing increased pressure on the opposite side. This created a substantial risk of explosion or rupture, according to the affidavit. The complaint noted an ongoing payment dispute between the land owner and the well owner.

During an interview with police on January 9, Stout admitted to shutting off the gas, according to the complaint. The affidavit stated that Stout told police, “Yeah, I shut off the gas. It’s my gas line.” Stout claimed he had sent registered letters to the well owner and gas company regarding a dispute and received no response.

According to the affidavit, Stout admitted to placing a new lock on the valve while it was closed. He told police he believed he was only shutting off his own line and claimed he did not know it would affect other customers. The complaint said Stout eventually acknowledged understanding that shutting off gas lines could be dangerous.

Court records indicate that a preliminary hearing for Stout is scheduled for April 23 at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

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