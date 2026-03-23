MCCALMONT TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man faces a traffic citation after his vehicle rolled over an embankment in a one-vehicle crash in Jefferson County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred around 8:35 p.m. on March 16 along State Route 310, north of Graffius Avenue in McCalmont Township.

Police say 74-year-old David L. Henry, of Punxsutawney, was operating a 2005 Jeep Cherokee and traveling northbound when he attempted to negotiate a left curve, lost control of the vehicle, and traveled off the roadway.

The vehicle then rolled over an embankment onto its roof, according to the report.

Police say Henry was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

He made his own arrangements to have the vehicle towed from the scene, the report stated.

Police said Henry was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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