DUBOIS — The Curwensville softball team pounded out 13 hits in Saturday’s season-opener, backing starting pitcher Addison Siple’s 1-hitter in a 10-0, 5-inning mercy rule victory over Brookville at Heindl Field.

The Lady Tide got three hits from Kylah Wos and two apiece from Siple, Eliza Aughenbaugh, Sydney Simcox and Briah Peoples in the win.

Curwensville put three on the board in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a two-run double by Siple and an RBI single off the bat of Aughenbaugh. Addison Warren and Wos started the frame with a leadoff walk and base hit, respectively.

Curwensville tacked on two more in the second, which was once again started by a Warren walk. She stole second and scored on a double by Wos, who scored later in the inning on Ava Hainsey’s groundout.

The Lady Tide broke it open in the fourth, scoring five runs. Aughenbaugh’s bases-loaded triple ignited the inning. Simcox knocked in Aughenbaugh with a base hit and scored a couple batters later on a Sylvia Witherite groundout to make it 10-0.

Siple did the rest from the circle.

She allowed just the one hit and walked three, while striking out 12 batters in her five innings of work. Siple struck out the side in the third inning and then fanned three straight in the fourth after the first two Brookville batters reached on errors.

Curwensville is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, March 24 at Moshannon Valley.

Brookville—0

McKinney 3b 2000, A. Blake 2b 3000, Plyler ss 2000, Lindermuth c 2000, Sarvey lf 1000, Kammerdeiner rf 2000, B. Blake 1b 1000, Adamson dp 2000, West cf 2010, Shaffer (flex) p 0000. Totals: 17-0-1-0.

Curwensville—10

Addison Warren c 2200, Kylah Wos 2b 3331, Addison Siple p 2222, Ava Hainsey 3b 3113, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf 3122, Sydney Simcox lf 3121, Briah Peoples ss 2020, Addison Neiswender dp 3010, Sylvia Witherite 1b 3001. Totals: 24-10-13-10.

Score by Innings

Brookville 000 00— 0 1 1

Curwensville 320 5x—10 13 2

Errors—Sarvey; Siple 2. 2B—Siple, Peoples, Wos. 3B—Aughenbaugh. SB—Siple 2, Warren, Wos. CS—Sarvey; Simcox.

Pitching

Brookville: Shaffer—3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Sarvey—1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, Lindenmuth—2/3 IP, 1 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.

Curwensville: Siple—5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 12 SO.

LADY TIDE SCOREBOARD: