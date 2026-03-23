LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Summerville man is facing felony burglary and theft charges after he allegedly stole multiple vehicle engines from a storage trailer in Limestone Township and sold them to a scrap yard.

According to the criminal complaint, Robert Jason Smyers, 51, was charged following an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Clarion station.

The complaint said the incident occurred between March 3 and March 4 on a landlocked property located between Bish Road and Holden Road. The victim reported to police the theft of multiple vehicle engines from two storage trailers on the property, according to the complaint.

The affidavit of probable cause stated that the property owner followed tire tracks from the scene to a scrap yard. The owner located three of the stolen engine blocks at that location.

Smyers allegedly took two Pontiac 400 engines, one Pontiac 455 engine, and one Chevrolet 402 big block engine. The total value of the items is approximately $3,500 according to court records.

The complaint said employees at the scrap yard confirmed Smyers delivered the items in a trailer and provided transaction documentation.

According to the affidavit, Smyers admitted to police that he entered the storage trailer and removed the engines without permission. The affidavit said he also admitted to selling the blocks as scrap.

Smyers faces the following charges:

Burglary, Felony 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 3

He is currently awaiting a preliminary arraignment, according to court dockets. Charges were filed on March 18 in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

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