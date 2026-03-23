Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney reported several recent incidents across Jefferson County, including multiple DUI arrests and an ongoing theft investigation.

According to police, a 43-year-old Stump Creek man was taken into custody on March 20 following a traffic stop on Berry Road in Henderson Township. Troopers say the individual showed signs of impairment from a controlled substance and was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending as police wait on toxicology results.

In a separate incident that same day, a 32-year-old Penfield man was also taken into custody following a traffic stop along West Main Street in Sykesville Borough. Police say the stop was initiated for a traffic violation, and the driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Meanwhile, PSP is investigating a reported theft that occurred along Hamilton Porter Road in Perry Township. According to the report, a sign belonging to the Hamilton Youth Center, valued at approximately $20, was taken sometime between March 15 and March 18. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney.

The post Police Seek Information on Stolen Hamilton Youth Center Sign appeared first on exploreJefferson.