Michael W. Mowrey, 76, of DuBois passed away at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Born in DuBois on September 25,1949, he was the son of the late Phil and Pearl (Downer) Mowrey.

Mike was Catholic by faith, graduated from DuBois Area High School Class of 1967 and attended Penn State College.

Mike was very active in the DuBois and Clearfield area, serving as Clearfield County coroner for eight years, was Director of Emergency Management, served as safety director and infection control officer for Clearfield EMS Inc., Clearfield County commissioner and an attendant at Mohney & Yargar Funeral Chapel. He was a member of various social clubs in the DuBois area, including American Legion Post #813 and an active member of Friendship Hose Company #2.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded by his wife Delores “Dee” Mowrey and sister Louise “Penny” Couden.

All services are private.

Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post #813, 315 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences maybe made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

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