BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Families looking to celebrate the Easter season have a festive opportunity coming up later this month with “Lunch with the Easter Bunny” at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., offering a fun-filled experience for kids and families alike.

Guests are invited to enjoy a delicious breakfast while spending time with the Easter Bunny, with plenty of opportunities for photos and memorable moments.

Event highlights include:

Meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny

Enjoy a family-friendly breakfast

Celebrate in a festive spring atmosphere

Organizers encourage families to bring their cameras and enjoy a relaxed, welcoming environment to mark the holiday season.

The event is designed to bring the community together for a lighthearted and memorable Easter celebration.

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