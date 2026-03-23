BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Families looking to celebrate the Easter season have a festive opportunity coming up later this month with “Lunch with the Easter Bunny” at Pinecrest Country Club.
The event will take place on Sunday, March 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., offering a fun-filled experience for kids and families alike.
Guests are invited to enjoy a delicious breakfast while spending time with the Easter Bunny, with plenty of opportunities for photos and memorable moments.
Event highlights include:
- Meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny
- Enjoy a family-friendly breakfast
- Celebrate in a festive spring atmosphere
Organizers encourage families to bring their cameras and enjoy a relaxed, welcoming environment to mark the holiday season.
The event is designed to bring the community together for a lighthearted and memorable Easter celebration.
The post Lunch with the Easter Bunny Coming to Pinecrest March 29 appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/03/23/lunch-with-the-easter-bunny-coming-to-pinecrest-march-29-174153/