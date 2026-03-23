Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

Filling:

1 — 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon almond extract

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Frosting:

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/4 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon almond extract

4 to 5 teaspoons milk

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°F.

~Combine the flour, butter, and confectioners’ sugar. Press onto the bottom of a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan.

~Bake for 20 to 25 minutes (or until golden brown).

For filling:

~In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and extract until smooth. Add eggs and beat on low speed just until combined. Pour over crust.

~Bake for 15 to 20 minutes (or until center is almost set). Cool on a wire rack.

~Combine the frosting ingredients until smooth. Spread over bars.

~Store in the refrigerator.

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