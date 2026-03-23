Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
Filling:
1 — 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon almond extract
2 eggs, lightly beaten
Frosting:
1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/4 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon almond extract
4 to 5 teaspoons milk
Directions
~Preheat oven to 350°F.
~Combine the flour, butter, and confectioners’ sugar. Press onto the bottom of a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan.
~Bake for 20 to 25 minutes (or until golden brown).
For filling:
~In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and extract until smooth. Add eggs and beat on low speed just until combined. Pour over crust.
~Bake for 15 to 20 minutes (or until center is almost set). Cool on a wire rack.
~Combine the frosting ingredients until smooth. Spread over bars.
~Store in the refrigerator.
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The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Almond Cheesecake Bars appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/03/23/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-almond-cheesecake-bars-3-171235/