CLEARFIELD – The Good Samaritan Center will host a Spring Fling benefit on Friday, April 10 at the VFW Post #1785, Clearfield.

The doors will open at 5 p.m., with the kitchen available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar, basket raffle and 50/50 drawing.

The Moore Brothers will play from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The VFW is located at 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield.

A limited number of tickets will be sold. The cost is a $10 donation.

To purchase tickets, please visit or call GSC Men’s Shelter, 11 N. Front St., at 814-765-6880 or Clearfield VFW Post #1785 at 814-765-2590.

The Good Samaritan Center has been providing help to homeless men and local families since 1991.

The event is sponsored by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Erie.