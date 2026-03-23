(EYT) – DuBrook’s story began in 1946, when U.S. Navy veteran John “Jack” Orgorchock returned home to Brookville, Pennsylvania, and purchased a single dump truck, starting a small hauling business that would soon grow into a ready-mix concrete operation.

John “Jack” Orgorchock

As the post–World War II building boom took off, the company expanded into DuBois and adopted the name DuBrook, reflecting its roots in both communities. Over the decades, additional companies and locations joined the organization, strengthening its presence across western Pennsylvania.

In 2018, M and B Group acquired DuBrook, continuing the legacy while connecting plants across the region. Over the years, several additional companies joined together, shaping DuBrook into the organization it is today.

Today, DuBrook operates seven plant locations, supplying ready-mix concrete, aggregates, precast products, and construction materials. With a modern fleet of front-discharge mixers and a commitment to dependable service, the company continues the mission started nearly 80 years ago.

As DuBrook celebrates 80 years, it reflects on a legacy built by generations of employees, customers, and communities who have been part of the journey.

Read the full history of DuBrook here.

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