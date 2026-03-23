CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man will stand trial for assaulting a child.

Rodney Sean Foster, 57, is charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor simple assault and a summary harassment.

During centralized court, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing sending the case on to the county court. His bail was set at $10,000, unsecured.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 13, police responded to a reported domestic incident at a Clearfield Borough residence where Foster had tackled a boy and was choking him. He also held the child’s mother on the ground and choked her after she tried to intervene.

The victim said Foster was at her home when he became upset at the child for showing another child a YouTube video. Foster then reportedly punched the child numerous times. After the mother was thrown to the ground she was able to partially record the incident on her cell phone.

The video showed Foster screaming and yelling at her and the child. It appeared that Foster was getting physical with the child, before shoving the mother down. Once she was on her back, the video showed Foster with his arms outstretched towards the victim, out of camera view, according to the criminal complaint.

The mother said she had other videos of the incident and would provide them to investigators.

The boy who was crying, said Foster had punched him with a closed fist, in the head and chest, according to the report.

The mother asked that Foster be arrested for his actions toward the child, but did not want to press charges for what had happened to her, police said.