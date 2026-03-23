KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Brookville man was cited after swerving to avoid a deer and crashing along Markton Road in Jefferson County late last week, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred around 5:24 p.m. on March 18 on Markton Road, just south of Knisely Lane in Knox Township.

Police said a 2013 Subaru Legacy operated by 21-year-old Jacob L. Hetager, of Brookville, was traveling southbound when a deer ran into the roadway. Hetager swerved to avoid the animal but lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the roadway and eventually struck a tree.

Hetager was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash, according to police.

The crash report indicated Hetager was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

Police noted Hetager made his own arrangements to have the vehicle towed from the scene.

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