Article and photos by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – “We are doing this mainly for our clients,” said Suni Loucks, the event coordinator of UCIP Presents Ringside Redemption 2.0 at the Wise Center/Mullen Arena at Allegheny College on Saturday, March 21.

“We have so many clients who absolutely love wrestling, and we just thought, let’s bring it to the community, bring it to our individuals, and have a good time.”

The United Community Independence Program (UCIP) is a non-profit agency that serves individuals with intellectual disability needs with centers in Clarion, Venango, and Crawford Counties, as well as group homes beyond those counties.

Psycho Boy Fodder took on Hardcore Channing Decker in an early match. Psycho won the match. (Photos by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

Now in its second year, the pro wrestling event organized by Loucks brings together regional stars to raise funds for UCIP initiatives.

Proceeds were generated through ticket sales, a 50/50 raffle, concessions, and private donations. Loucks estimated that approximately 350 fans turned out for this year’s event, a promising showing for the fundraiser’s second year.

Fans had an opportunity to get up close with the wrestlers, get autographs, and purchase souvenirs. (Photos by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

The event included a tribute to 25-year Erie-based wrestler “Big League” John McChesney, who wrestled in an open challenge event where he took on “The Diamond Standard” Aiden Hall.

Although he ultimately lost to the veteran, 22-year-old Hall noted before the match that when “Big League” eventually hangs it up, Erie will still be well represented.

Erie legend “Big League” John McChesney was honored for his quarter-century in pro wrestling. (Photos by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

Local favorite “Luscious” Rocky Reynolds personally presented the Rocky Reynolds Cup to the winner, “Invincible” Vince Valor.

Valor emerged as the victor after outlasting five opponents in the high-energy six-wrestler mayhem match.

Invincible Vince Valor was the winner of the Rocky Cup, a six-wrestler mayhem event. (Photos by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

Local legend, Lucious Rocky Reynolds, was on hand to present the Rocky Cup to the winner, Invincible Vince Valor. (Photos by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

The main event saw multi-title holder Richard Holliday square off against current National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) champion “Pretty Boy” Smooth. A Mercyhurst University master’s graduate, Smooth is also known for establishing a dedicated fund to support Black athletes at his alma mater.

Pretty Boy Smooth retained his title.

In the main event, Pretty Boy Smooth retained his title against challenger Richard Holliday. (Photos by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

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