HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity celebrated a milestone for Treasury’s Keystone Scholars program – more than 100,000 families have claimed their child’s $100 scholarship – totaling $10 million to help cover future education expenses.

Children born to a Pennsylvania family in 2019 and after, and those subsequently adopted, are eligible for $100 from Keystone Scholars.

“Keystone Scholars gives families a jumpstart on savings and lets them know that we’re here to support their child’s bright future,” Treasurer Garrity said. “I’m thrilled that so many families have claimed their child’s accounts, and I hope other families will do the same.”

The $100 scholarship from Keystone Scholars is invested by Treasury and grows alongside the child. The money can be used after the child turns 18 for qualifying technical, collegiate, apprenticeship and credentialing educational expenses. No taxpayer dollars are used to fund Keystone Scholars.

Research shows that even with a modest amount of savings, like Keystone Scholars provides, children are three times more likely to enroll in post-high school education and four times more likely to graduate.

Treasury encourages Keystone Scholars families to continue saving on their own in a companion PA 529 College and Career Savings Program account. Families who have done this have already saved more than $200 million for future education costs with the tax-advantaged PA 529 accounts.

“Saving early and often is a smart way to plan for future education costs, no matter what a child’s career path may be,” Treasurer Garrity said. “With Treasury’s Keystone Scholars and PA 529, Pennsylvania families have the tools they need to meet their savings goals.”

To learn more about Keystone Scholars and to claim your child’s scholarship, visit pa529.com/keystone.