CLEARFIELD- Here is a list of Sunday’s schedule of events for the Central PA Outdoor and Sports Show at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

10:00a Exhibits pen Expo I, Expo II & Ag Building– $8.00 admission, children under 12 are FREE. FREE Door Prize Ticket with Admission (18 years or older). Live Drawing to be held today at 2:30 p.m.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coyote Weigh-ins in front of Expo II

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baby Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt ,12 and under. Entry forms in Expo I

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live Fishing Pond Opens, Expo II

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Green Roof Acres Petting Zoo, Expo II

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Edson Waite, Buckmaster’s Antler Scoring, Expo 1

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Country Boy Truck Show, Grove Area (Judging at 1:15p)

11 a.m. Bobby Hart: How to get the most accuracy from your rifle. Expo II

12 p.m. Alan Probst: Trapping in PA Expo II

1 p.m. Corey Brossman: Deer Hunting in Pennsylvania Expo II

2 p.m. Last Chance Door Prize/Gun Package Entries

2 p.m. Live Drawing PA Boyz Outdoors, Expo 1

2:30 p.m. Live Drawing: Show Door Prize/Gun Package Winners Drawn, Expo II

3 p.m. Coyote Hunt Awards

For more information visit https://centralpaoutdoorshow.com/schedule/