Harrisburg, PA – Lt. Governor Austin Davis, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield, and State Fire Commissioner Tom Cook highlighted the new law Governor Shapiro signed to strengthen access to mental health care for firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and state police officers and advocated for Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal, which will further expand worker protections for first responders.

“Pennsylvania’s first responders face difficult and often traumatic situations to keep us safe. With Act 121, we made it clear that their mental health matters just as much as their physical health,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “Governor Shapiro and I will continue working to make sure these heroes who answer the call know their Commonwealth stands behind them, and we will always be grateful for the lifesaving work they do.”