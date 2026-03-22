Ingredients

2 cups rotini pasta, uncooked

1 pound ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

2 regular-size cans of condensed tomato soup

2 — 15 oz. cans red kidney beans

2 tbsp. Hershey’s Cocoa

2-1/4 tsp. chili powder

3/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. of salt

grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

~Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

~Meanwhile, cook ground beef and onion until the meat is browned, and the onion is tender. If necessary, drain fat. Stir in soup, undrained kidney beans, cocoa, chili powder, pepper, and salt. Heat to boiling; reduce heat.

~Stir in hot pasta; heat thoroughly.

~Serve with Parmesan cheese.

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