HORTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Brockway man was injured after his vehicle struck a tree and overturned in a crash along Route 219.

According to State Police in Ridgway, the crash occurred around 7:32 a.m. on Friday, March 20, on Route 219 near Whites Road in Horton Township, Elk County.

Police said a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, operated by 23-year-old Robby M. Brubaker, of Brockway, was traveling along Route 219 when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned onto its roof.

Brubaker suffered a minor head injury but declined transport, according to police.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police say.

The vehicle’s airbags deployed, and it was disabled as a result of the crash.

Emergency crews from Brockway Area Ambulance Service, Horton Township Fire Department, Brockway Fire Department, and Zimmerman Towing assisted at the scene.

Police say Brubaker was charged with a traffic violation.

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