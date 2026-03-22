Name: John Robert Anderson

Born: May 17, 1937

Died: December 7, 2025

Hometown: DuBois, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army Reserves

John proudly served with the United States Army Reserves.

He also served his community as a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in DuBois.

He was laid to rest in the Paradise Cemetery, Henderson Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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