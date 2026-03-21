CLEARFIELD- Here is a list of Saturday’s schedule of events for the Central PA Outdoor and Sports Show at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

10 a.m. Exhibits Open Expo I, Expo II & Ag Building– $8.00 admission, children under 12 FREE. FREE Door Prize Ticket with Admission (18 years or older). Live Drawing to be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Edson Waite, Buckmaster’s Antler Scoring, Expo 1

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Live Fishing Pond Opens, Expo II

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Green Roof Acres Petting Zoo, Expo II

11 a.m. H3 Game Calls & PA Boyz Outdoors Kid’s Calling Contest- Expo II

12 p.m. to 7 pm. Coyote Weigh-ins, in front of Expo II

12 p.m. Concealed Carry Seminar Expo II

12:30 p.m. Live Drawing PA Boyz Outdoors, Expo 1

1 p.m. Alan Probst: Trapping in PA Expo II

2 p.m. Bobby Hart: How to get the most accuracy from your rifle. Expo II

3 p.m. Corey Brossman: Deer Hunting in Pennsylvania. Expo II

3:30 p.m. Live Drawing PA Boyz Outdoor, Expo I

4 p.m. PA Boyz Outdoors: Proven Whitetail Habitat Strategies Utilizing Food Plots. Giveaway: Domain Food Plot Seed Expo II

7 p.m. Exhibits Close

For more information visit https://centralpaoutdoorshow.com/schedule/