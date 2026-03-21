BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Marienville responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon on Route 36 in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

PSP Marienville say the crash happened around 12:24 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 along State Route 36 near Chestnut Drive.

According to police, 34-year-old Derik A. Radovitch, of Vowinckel, was following a 2016 Lincoln MKX too closely when he failed to slow down. Radovitch’s 2012 Ford Escape struck the rear of the vehicle—driven by 72-year-old George T. Beasley, of Leeper—as Beasley was slowing down to allow another vehicle to turn.

Both drivers, and a passenger in Beasley’s vehicle, 71-year-old Deborah L. Kapp-Beasley of Leeper, were using seat belts and escaped injuries.

The Ford was towed from the scene by East Main Towing.

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