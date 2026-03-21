HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, the Highway Safety Network, and officials in New Jersey have launched a coordinated, multi-state aggressive driving enforcement effort running through April 26.

As part of the initiative, law enforcement agencies in both states will take part in a one-day coordinated enforcement on April 14, targeting dangerous driving behaviors across major roadways.

Officials say the campaign comes as preliminary 2025 data shows an increase in fatalities tied to aggressive driving, even as overall traffic deaths have declined.

“Aggressive driving crashes and fatalities are completely preventable,” said Mike Carroll, PennDOT Secretary. “Slow down, pay attention, follow all traffic signs, and just be kind.”

The enforcement wave will focus on speeding, distracted driving, and work zone safety, along with other behaviors such as tailgating, unsafe lane changes, and driving too fast for conditions.

According to PennDOT, there were 5,897 aggressive-driving crashes in 2024, resulting in 106 fatalities and 405 suspected serious injuries.

Throughout the campaign, PSP and roughly 300 municipal police departments will use tactics including saturation patrols, traffic enforcement zones, speed details, and work zone enforcement to identify and cite aggressive drivers.

“The PSP is committed to protecting roadways across Pennsylvania by cracking down on aggressive drivers and holding violators accountable,” said George Bivens, Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.

“The goal of this targeted enforcement is to decrease crashes caused by aggressive and distracted driving,” said Michael J. Rizol Jr., Director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

Officials emphasized that aggressive driving involves multiple unsafe behaviors, including running red lights or stop signs, tailgating, improper lane changes, speeding, and fleeing police.

Drivers are urged to prioritize safety if they encounter aggressive behavior on the road. Recommendations include creating distance, avoiding engagement, and contacting authorities when safe to do so.

“This enforcement campaign is not about issuing citations — it’s about preventing tragedies,” said Chris Lengle, Executive Director of the Highway Safety Network.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated approximately 77,000 crashes in 2025, including 485 fatal crashes and more than 8,000 distracted driving incidents.

Officials say the campaign ultimately aims to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities while encouraging safer, more courteous driving habits across both states.

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