Article by Ann Rejrat for Spotlight PA

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Katelyn Valesky likes to joke she was destined to become a firefighter.

“My mom was actually pregnant with me when she went into a multi-alarm apartment fire, so we always joke that I got a taste of smoke before I was even out of the womb and that’s what made me want to do it,” Valesky said.

At 16, Valesky followed in her parents’ footsteps and joined Huntingdon Valley Fire Company in Montgomery County, where she’s still based. Since that day 21 years ago, her career has been marked by firsts: first female captain of the company, its first female fire chief, and most recently, first female fire marshal for Hatboro borough. When she is not working, she still continues to volunteer at the fire house where she started.

“I didn’t really think of it as anything special,” Valesky said of the milestones.” It’s just me progressing and doing something I love and enjoying it.”

Valesky said supporting people through tough times is her main motivation.

“The number one thing that I think drives me every day and at work and even volunteering is that you’re there to help somebody in their worst moment,” Valesky said.

Her work and dedication to keeping her community safe earned her a nomination for PA Local Heroes, our monthly series sponsored by Ballard Spahr.

The most rewarding part of the job, she told Spotlight PA, is showing up for people in need.

She recalled responding to an apartment fire that left the home completely destroyed and the owner distraught because their cat was missing. Valesky promised that the fire company would not leave and that she and the responders would not board up the house until they found the pet.

She was able to keep the promise.

“I went in the basement, I heard the cat meowing, and so we found their cat, and just seeing the tears of gratitude, like she lost everything, and she was just so appreciative of the fact that her cat was still alive,” Valesky said, “reminds you why you want to come in and do that stuff every day.”

Paul Randolph, Huntingdon Valley Fire Company’s chaplain, said that he notices and admires Valesky’s dedication to helping others, bettering herself, and jumping in wherever she is needed.

“It’s great to see someone you know start off and work their way through,” Randolph said. “It takes a lot to be a volunteer firefighter, and she has certainly shown that she’s a go-getter.”

As volunteer fire companies have struggled with recruitment, Valesky has made an effort to tell people about her work and increase interest in the field. She especially tries to speak with kids, she said.

“I do enjoy talking to the youth of this day, especially younger females, because it is a daunting thing to get involved in,” Valesky said.

This sometimes means she has to dispel myths about women’s ability to do the job.

“I think a lot of people will look at a female, especially if they’re maybe of average build, and go “Well, you’re not gonna be able to throw a 24-foot ladder by yourself.’ Where a male, would say, ‘I can do that,” Valesky said.

Her career proves women are up to the task, and Valesky said she’s thankful she’s been allowed to thrive.

“She’s gone very far in what is typically a male-dominated profession,” Randolph said. “She has certainly proven herself and she’s not wanting to do the minimum. She works hard and you got to respect that.”

Valesky noted the job is not entirely physical. The trauma firefighters witness — destroyed homes, distressed families, serious injuries, car accidents — demands mental fortitude, she said.

But ultimately, strength alone, whether mental or physical, is secondary to service: “We all want to help out and give back,” Valesky said.

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