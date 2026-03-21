Ingredients

6 medium ears of sweet corn

3 tsp. canola oil, divided

1 sweet red pepper, quartered and seeded

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

2 medium-sized jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 tsp. salt

Tortilla chips

Directions

~Remove husks from corn; brush corn and sweet red pepper with 2 tsp oil. Using long-handled tongs, moisten a paper towel with cooking oil and lightly coat the grill rack.

~Prepare grill for indirect heat using a drip pan. Place corn over the drip pan and grill, covered, over indirect medium heat for 20 to 25 minutes, turning often.

~Grill red pepper over indirect medium heat for 5 minutes on each side or until tender. Cool.

~Cut corn from cobs and dice the sweet red pepper; transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the onion, jalapenos, lime juice, salt, and remaining oil; toss to coat.

~Serve with tortilla chips.

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