Altoona, PA – The James E. Van Zandt VAMC (JEVZ VAMC) announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

JEVZ VAMC improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Renovate Main Medical Center Acute Care Floor

Replace Facility Steam System

Renovate Medical Center for the addition of a Prosthetics Lab

Complete Primary Care Conversion to Patient Aligned Care Team Model

Replace Roofing on Main Medical Center

Electronic Health Records Management System Infrastructure Upgrades

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable the Altoona VA to achieve that goal,” said Executive Director Derek Coughenour. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

For more information, contact Rachel Prichard at Rachel.prichard@va.gov or 814-943-8164 ext. 14905.