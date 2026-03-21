DUBOIS-Having been delayed at the beginning of the week due to the severe storm that plagued the area, the Curwensville Golden Tide were eager to get back on the baseball diamond. Having experienced a lot of success in the 2025 campaign, Derek Dixon and his entire team and coaching staff were ready to hit the field. Saturday afternoon, although listed as the home team, they made a road trip west to Stern Family Field in Dubois, ready to face the Lions of Clarion-Limestone.

It did not take long to load up the bus, namely due to the bats getting down to business early, and runs crossing the plate in every inning. Curwensville then used strong defense, and excellent pitching, to get a 10-0 shutout victory that went just five innings.

Curwensville’s pitching did the job at the start of the day, as Lawson Neiswender got the honor to start on opening day, and quickly went through two strikeouts. The defense then had his back as a fielder’s choice by Alex Love to short kept the Lions off the board. In the bottom of the inning, Cael Butler got the easy walk to first, then stole second. Despite Breck Finn grounding out, he would make his way to third, putting the opening run just 90 feet away. Neiswender helped his own cause, grounding a ball to short and making it to first for the RBI-single to give Curwensville the lead. Two batters later, after Cooper Haag came in for Neiswender as a courtesy runner, Gavin McDermott drilled a ball to center field to bring him all the way around the bases for an RBI-double to make it 2-0.

The Tide scored the most runs of the afternoon in the bottom of the second, beginning with a two-run double by Finn to score Butler and Cayden Pierce. Finn then scored on back-to-back errors. First, he made it to third as the pick-off attempt by Casey Kemmer went past the second baseman. On the ensuing throw to third, Kolen Kemmer couldn’t get a grip on the ball. Finn bolted to the plate, and it gave Curwensville a quick 5-0 lead that ignited the entire dugout.

Neiswender kept his momentum through the third, getting out a jam with runners on first and second to keep the Lions off the board. Ultimately, he would go three innings in the victory, giving up one hit while striking out five.

A two-run single in the third by Butler, and then Neiswender tagging up to score during a double play in the fourth made it 8-0. With the fifth inning just on the horizon, Curwensville knew the 10-run rule was in play, but had to make it through the top half of the inning to see if that would occur.

Hunter Passmore came in during the fourth inning for relief but found himself in a bind with runners on first and second as Love walked, then a single by Lucian Sloan gave some hope to the Lions. But, despite the effort, a pop out by Paul Craig and Ethan Ferguson striking out opened the door for Curwensville to close it out.

A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for Neiswender, but he had an easy job as he walked on four consecutive pitches, bringing Pierce across home. With one out on the tally, and Dean Swatsworth pinch hitting, a hit in any direction was ending the game. With a full count, Cael Jackson stared down the line home, and let the pitch go.

It went outside the box, and the Tide runners made the easy trip to the next base, with Peyton Perks walking home. With that run, the afternoon was over and Curwensville secured the win.

It will be Tuesday afternoon when Curwensville (1-0) is back on the field, as they will get to play on their own diamond when they play host to Moshannon Valley. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Clarion-Limestone 000 00 – 0 3 2

Curwensville 232 12 – 10 9 0

Clarion-Limestone – 0

Kolen Kemmer-3b 2000, Casey Kemmer-p 2000, Liam Huwar-cf 1000, Alex Love-rf 2000, Lucian Sloan-c 2010, Paul Craig-1b 3010, Ethan Ferguson-ss 3000, Kullen Buzza-lf 2000, Kevin Mumford-dh 1010. TOTALS 18 0 3 0.

Curwensville – 10

Cael Butler-cf 2222, Peyton Perks-ph 1110, Breck Finn-2b 3112, Lawson Neiswender-p 1112, Cooper Haag-cr 0100, Lincoln Hoyt-c 3000, Dean Swatsworth-ph 0001, Gavin McDermott-rf 2011, Trenton Best-ss 2000, Dante Lezzer-1b 1100, Hunter Passmore-p 1001, Cayden Pierce-3b 2320, Kyler Nelen-lf 2010. TOTALS 20 10 10 9.

2B: McDermott, Finn

HBP: Neiswender

SB: Sloan

E: K. Kemmer, C. Kemmer/Neiswender-2, Butler-3, Nelen

Pitching

Clarion-Limestone: C. Kemmer-2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Jackson-1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 SO, 6 BB; Ferguson-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB.

Curwensville: Neiswender-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 4 BB; Passmore-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB.

W-Neiswender (1-0)

L-C. Kemmer

Golden Tide Baseball Scorebook