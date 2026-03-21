UNIVERSITY PARK — Beef cattle producers and consulting nutritionists who would like to learn more about feeding beef cattle may attend the Advanced Beef Cattle Nutrition course, hosted by Penn State Extension.

The workshop will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26, in the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State’s University Park campus.

This event targets advanced cattle feeders and practicing nutritionists who work with producers to feed beef cattle. Discussions will focus on fed cattle for beef production. The workshop will cover topics such as how to feed fermented feedstuffs, what diseases are associated with feed, and how to manage in an uncertain economic climate.

Penn State will bring renowned speakers from across the country to teach these topics, noted Tara Felix, beef cattle extension specialist and associate professor of animal science in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

She added that the topic and program development occurred with Pennsylvania industry input, and requests for future topics will be considered.

Due to space constraints, participation is limited to the first 50 registrants. The registration fee is $200 per person.

Participants must register by 11:45 p.m. May 19.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/advanced-beef-cattle-nutrition-course.