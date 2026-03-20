Article by Danielle Ohl of Spotlight PA

Do you have a story about Pennsylvania’s mental health care system? Spotlight PA wants to hear from you.

I spent two years investigating Pennsylvania’s mental health system, digging into how the state failed to keep its promise of better care for thousands of residents with serious conditions.

Over the course of the reporting, I heard countless stories of struggle within the system — from parents, siblings, patients, social workers, and health care providers — far more than I could include in what we published.

Now we want to give readers the chance to tell their stories directly.

Spotlight PA is planning a storytelling event where we hope to empower people to share their own experience with the mental health system, whether in person, through written word, or recorded video or audio.

We want to hear about your frustrations and your successes, your stories of resilience or resignation.

If you’d like to share, and potentially participate in the event, please fill out the form below.

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BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.



Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.



The post Tell Spotlight PA Your Experiences With Pennsylvania’s Mental Health System appeared first on exploreJefferson.