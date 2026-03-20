The Pennsylvania State Police reported several recent incidents across Jefferson County, including an animal cruelty investigation, a harassment case, and a pursuit that resulted in multiple charges.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers were dispatched to Route 119 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, for a report of suspected animal cruelty sometime between November 2025 and January 2026. Police say the case remains under investigation and no additional details were released.

In a separate incident, PSP DuBois responded to a disturbance on March 12 along Buzzard Street in Brockway Borough. Through investigation, a 46-year-old Brockway woman was charged in connection with the incident. The victim was identified as a 43-year-old Brockway woman. Charges for harassment were filed through the district court.

Another incident involved a vehicle pursuit in Winslow Township on March 10. Police say a vehicle was observed traveling south on Reynoldsville Sykesville Road at a high rate of speed and attempted to flee during a traffic stop. Troopers used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to safely stop the vehicle. The driver, a 22-year-old man from DuBois, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drugs. He was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. Charges were filed through the district court, and no injuries were reported.

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