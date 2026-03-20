HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Insurance Department and Pennsylvania Department of Health are encouraging residents to prioritize colorectal cancer screenings during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of early detection and access to no-cost preventive care.

Officials emphasized that colorectal cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, while also noting a concerning rise in cases among younger adults.

“Colorectal cancer is on the rise in young adults, which is why we’re encouraging all age-appropriate Pennsylvanians to utilize the free preventive health services available through their health insurance,” said Michael Humphreys, Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner.

Health experts now recommend that routine screenings begin at age 45, lowered from the previous guideline of 50, due to increasing diagnoses in younger populations. Officials say early detection is critical, as many individuals may not experience symptoms in the early stages of the disease.

Common warning signs can include persistent changes in bowel habits, blood in stool, abdominal discomfort, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue.

Under the Affordable Care Act, most health insurance plans are required to cover preventive services at no cost to patients. That includes screenings for colorectal cancer, as well as lung cancer, HIV, blood pressure, cholesterol, and cervical cancer — eliminating out-of-pocket expenses such as deductibles, copayments, or coinsurance.

Dr. Robert Bonacci, Special Advisor to the Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, said screenings are a key step in prevention.

“Colorectal cancer screening is the essential first step to prevention and early detection,” Bonacci said. “People with a family history or other risk factors may need to begin screening earlier or be screened more frequently.”

State Rep. Jordan A. Harris also urged Pennsylvanians to take screenings seriously, sharing his personal experience with the disease.

“Colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers when it is detected early, yet far too many families still feel the devastating impact of this disease,” Harris said. “Raising awareness and encouraging routine screenings must remain a priority.”

Officials encourage anyone experiencing unusual or ongoing symptoms to consult with their healthcare provider and to take advantage of preventive services available through their insurance coverage.

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