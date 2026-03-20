(EYT) – The Credit Union is accepting scholarship applications now through March 31, 2026.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant must be a member of Top Tier Federal Credit Union and must be enrolled to attend a post-secondary institution for the upcoming school year. Applicants may be enrolled at an accredited four-year college, graduate school, business school, technical school, trade school, or community college.

Applicants must have maintained a 2.0 or higher QPA, “C” grade average, or 80 percent grade average (current high school or college).

The scholarship winners will be announced in May.

To apply, visit www.toptierfcu.org. Click the Apply button and select Scholarship Application or select Scholarships from the Services tab. Complete the form and upload a current transcript. Click the Submit Application button. Transcripts need to be in pdf. format and must be 4MB or smaller for uploading.

The application deadline is March 31, 2026.

For more information, visit www.toptierfcu.org or contact Top Tier at 814-226-5032.

Top Tier Federal Credit Union has branch locations in Cranberry, Clarion, Brookville, Butler and Hermitage.

Federally Insured by the NCUA.

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