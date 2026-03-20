NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The 2026 RE/MAX Select Realty Awards Banquet highlighted a year defined by dedication, growth, and exceptional client service—and The Missy Rupp Team stood proudly among the evening’s top honorees.

The team earned the Platinum Team Award, recognizing outstanding production and unwavering commitment to clients. Two team members were also celebrated individually with Rising Star Awards, made even more meaningful by the heartfelt words shared by office manager Lisa during the presentations.

Rising Star Award: April Bryan

April Bryan was honored as a Rising Star for her remarkable strength, grit, and solution‑driven mindset. As Lisa shared, April is the kind of professional who meets challenges head‑on, immediately shifting her focus to what can be done rather than what stands in the way. Her steady presence and unmatched follow‑through set her apart—whether she’s up early serving the veteran community or navigating complex transactions to ensure her clients reach the closing table. April’s resilience, determination, and commitment to both her clients and her community truly embody what it means to be a Rising Star.

Courtney Ortz and April Bryan.

Rising Star Award: Courtney Ortz

Courtney Ortz was recognized as a Rising Star for her quiet strength, thoughtful approach, and deep care for the people she serves. Lisa described her as proof that leadership doesn’t need to be loud to be powerful. Courtney listens first, speaks with intention, and tells her clients’ stories with respect and authenticity. Her work reflects the heart of the profession—kindness, empathy, and connection. From guiding out‑of‑state VA buyers through complex hurdles to even helping Santa Claus find a home in Marienville, Courtney’s dedication shines through in every transaction. Her steady consistency and people‑first approach make her an exceptional Rising Star.

A Night That Reflects the Heart of the Team

The Missy Rupp Team’s achievements at the 2026 banquet reflect more than production—they reflect a culture built on service, integrity, and genuine care. The Platinum Team Award and the individual Rising Star honors speak to the team’s shared commitment to excellence and the meaningful relationships they build with clients and community members alike. Nights like this reaffirm why the team loves what they do and inspire them to continue raising the bar in the year ahead.

REMAX Select Realty – The Missy Rupp Team

New Bethlehem Office

714 Broad Street

New Bethlehem, PA 16242

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