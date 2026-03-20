PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local fitness trainer is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly hid a recording device inside a tanning room at Anytime Fitness on Wednesday.

According to court records, 30-year-old Kyle Lee Beatty faces the following charges:

Criminal Attempt — Intercept Communications, Felony 3

Criminal Attempt — Invasion of Privacy, Misdemeanor 2

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Punxsutawney Borough Police, a manager at Anytime Fitness reported finding a pen with a hidden camera in the tanning room on March 18.

The complaint said Beatty told the manager a man offered him $700 to place the pen in the tanning room to get audio footage. Beatty allegedly stated in text messages that he knew he needed “to be held accountable for giving into something that vile.”

Police said they viewed video from a memory card inside the device that reportedly showed Beatty placing the pen behind a trash can. The complaint said Beatty used a crumpled piece of paper towel to cover the pen. The video recording continued for several minutes until an employee found the device while cleaning, according to police.

The affidavit stated that Beatty initially told investigators a man approached him on a walking trail and gave him the pen and cash, and asked him to hide it. According to the complaint, Beatty later admitted he purchased the pen about a year ago and knew it was a video camera.

Beatty claimed he bought the device to use at home, police said. The complaint stated that Beatty eventually gave a written statement confessing to placing the camera in the room.

Beatty was arraigned on March 19 and released on $20,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

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