SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Troopers in DuBois were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Sykesville Borough last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on March 13 on Sykes Street Extension at its intersection with Sykes Street Alley in Jefferson County, a report stated.

According to police, a 2020 Buick Encore was traveling west on Sykes Street Alley when the operator, whose name was not released, told police his foot slipped off the brake, causing the vehicle to enter the intersection without stopping. The vehicle entered the intersection and struck a 2016 Subaru Forester.

Police said the Subaru was traveling north on Sykes Street at the posted speed limit at the time of the collision.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage, with the Buick receiving damage to the front end and the Subaru sustaining damage to its passenger side, the report said.

According to police, no injuries were reported in the incident, and no citations were issued.

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