CLEARFIELD – A Fallentimber man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and threatening a female friend for days.

Brian Allen Skiver, 43, is charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault, felony strangulation, four counts of misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats and several summaries.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending the case on to the court of common pleas for further disposition. He is incarcerated in the county jail on $25,000 bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to UPMC Altoona to investigate a woman who arrived with multiple injuries from a physical domestic incident.

The victim reported that that she was assaulted at her residence in Beccaria Township from March 2 to March 5. She stated that she was punched and slapped and was covered in bruises. She named Skiver as the one who assaulted her.

She told troopers that when he came to her home, he threw his hat down and began choking her, calling her a “cheating no good whore.” He added that she deserved everything he was about to do to her.

Skiver allegedly punched and slapped her for the next four days. She said he sharpened every knife in the house and advised her that he was going to cover her body in small cuts. He said it would only stop if someone was willing to “put this mad dog down,” she told investigators.

He went on to say that once he was done with her, he was going after everyone that had ever done him wrong, and would “burn the whole world to ash,” it says in the criminal complaint.

On March 6, troopers were at her residence to take Skiver into custody on a domestic relations warrant and on a second occasion to check on the victim. She stated she was terrified to say anything to the police at that time, but contacted them after she was at the hospital.